Wood County cases will be updated today
Due to the Columbus Day holiday, there was not a Monday coronavirus update from the Wood County Health Department.
Statewide, there are 160,321 confirmed cases and 4,697 confirmed deaths.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. at 205 Perry St. The menu is pork chops, dressing, baked potato, green beans, roll and homemade desserts.
The cost is $9.
Preorders are recommended but not required and will be taken until Friday at noon. Call 419-287-7043 or 419-287-4645. Curbside pickup for carryout and preorders will be on Maple Street.
Food distribution in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the fire hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 53.
Extended: A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 56.