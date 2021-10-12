Natural gas work closes N. Enterprise
Columbia Gas has closed North Enterprise Street, from East Court Street to Pike, to install a natural gas main. It is anticipated that this work will occur until Wednesday, with the road closing each day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
BGSU’s Fralick is Kiwanis speaker
Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick is the guest speaker at this Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis Club noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Fralick is in her fourth season coaching the Falcon women and her 14th year as a collegiate head coach Her first 10 years were at Ashland University. She has a combined record of 144-53 as a head coach.
She was voted the MAC Coach of the Year last season when she guided the Falcons to a 21-8 overall record and the regular season Mid-American Conference championship.
BG VFW serves perch dinner
VFW Post 1148 will serve a Lake perch dinner Friday from 4:30-7 p.m.
The meal will include au gratin potatoes, cole slaw, rolls, and dessert.
The meal can be purchased as drive-through or carry-out and will cost $12.
The post is located at 719 S. Main St.
Lake perch sandwiches with french fries are available for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. will be available for $9.
Contact Richard Zulch at rhzulch@yahoo.com or 419-308-3603 for more information.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4 p.m. until sold out at 205 Perry St., with curbside pickup on Maple Street.
The menu is Frobo’s roast beef, red potatoes, homemade applesauce, roll/butter and homemade desserts.
The cost is $10.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A 40% chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a high near 77. A 30% chance of showers overnight with a low around 58. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. On Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.