Three Toledo bars cited
Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited three Toledo establishments on Saturday.
MIKIMMY INC., known as the Barn, Sylvania, received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. The establishment was using a token system in an attempt to bypass the 10 p.m. sales restrictions. One patron was observed purchasing an alcoholic beverage at 10:25 p.m. using a “drink token.” Agents advised on the proper way to follow the guidelines.
New Longhorn Saloon LLC, known as the Polish Ostrich, Toledo, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents visited establishment at 11:25 p.m. and observed five patrons at the bar and five open beers. Agents saw one patron take a drink from a can of beer. This is the second violation for the premises. On Sept. 26, the location was found to have violated social distancing measures and was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
Zingers LLC., known as Zingers Bar & Grill, Toledo, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents entered the location at 11:55 p.m. and observed 10 patrons and drinks on the bar. Agents saw one patron take a drink of beer.
Also cited were 157 Holdings LLC., known as 157 Lounge, Kent, and Scale Entertainment LLC., known as Vivid Restaurant, Maple Heights, both for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
