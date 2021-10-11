Judge: Man charged in shooting of trooper to remain jailed
FINDLAY (AP) — A Michigan man accused of causing a shooting that seriously injured an Ohio state trooper during a traffic stop will remain jailed without bail, a judge ruled Friday.
Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. It’s not clear if he’s retained an attorney.
Authorities said trooper Josef Brobst stopped Hathorn’s car for speeding late Wednesday on Interstate 75 near Findlay, and Brobst asked Hathorn to exit the vehicle because he smelled marijuana. The two men were standing behind the patrol cruiser when they began struggling over the trooper’s service weapon, authorities said, and Brobst was shot in the lower body.
Authorities have not said how the gun was fired or if Brobst had drawn the weapon or if it was still in his holster.
Hathorn drove off after the shooting, and his car was found early Thursday behind a business. An intense manhunt soon ensued involving dozens of officers, and Hathorn was captured Thursday afternoon.
Brobst was hospitalized with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said, while Hathorn was treated for an undisclosed injury.
North Enterprise closes for gas work
Columbia Gas will be closing North Enterprise Street, from East Court Street to Pike Street, beginning today to install a natural gas main.
It is expected that this work will occur through Wednesday, with the road closing each day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Have a ghostly encounter in Waterville
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Historical Society’s annual Ghostly Encounters will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Wakeman Cemetery 621 Farnsworth Road.
There will be $5 charge for all over 12 years of age.
Bring a chair, and enjoy some old Waterville stories.
Elmore Conservation Club Charity Sight-in Day planned
ELMORE — The 38th annual Dick Gremling Memorial Sight-In Day, sponsored by the Elmore Conservation Club, is set for Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the club range, 15550 West Portage River South Road.
The day is a public event aimed at giving shooters the opportunity to sight in rifle, pistol, slug-gun, handgun, or bow for the hunting seasons. A donation of $10 per firearm or bow is asked, with proceeds going to Elmore area charities for the needy at the holidays. Experienced club staff will be on hand to assist.
The range is located along the Portage River, south side, a half mile west of Ohio 590.
Listen to free vocal recital by BGSU grads
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee, 200 East Broadway St., is offering a new recital series free to the public beginning Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. with a voice recital featuring Julia Gries, mezzo-soprano, and Nick Kottman, tenor, in the sanctuary.
Gries and Kottman both sing with the Toledo Opera and are graduates of Bowling Green State University. Gries has a master of music in vocal performance, and Kottman with a bachelor of music in music education and currently pursuing a master of music in vocal performance. They are also section leads in the church’s chancel choir.
Selections range from Baroque aria to 21st century art song, including music of Handel, Brahms, Britten and Offenbach. Wayne Whitten will accompany on the piano. The recital will be 50 minutes.
The recital series will continue throughout the church year through May, with the next performance featuring organist Wayne Whitten on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.
Collectible Book Sale starts at Findlay library
FINDLAY — The Friends of the Findlay Hancock County Public Library will be having a sale of collectible books starting today. The sale will be held in the Book Cellar on the lower level of the library. The books are individually priced. There will be no discounts.
The Friends of the Library received a large donation of mainly history books from an estate. The topics of the books range from Western Americana to the History of World War II. There are also some general non-fiction books. There are many first editions, some limited editions, and signed copies. There will be over 240 books in the sale. The prices range from $2 to $175. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Perrysburg company has Habitat initiative
PERRYSBURG – Through every countertop purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops will donate a percentage of the sales to Habitat for Humanity with a minimum total donation of $12,000.
“We made our first donation last year when many businesses and homeowners were impacted by the pandemic, and we wanted to do our part to help,” said Brian Burns, with Cutting Edge Countertops. “We exceeded our goal with nearly a $15,000 donation. We continue to be drawn to Habitat for Humanity as their efforts provide affordable housing and home repair assistance.”
For more information, visit www.cectops.com.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There is marginal risk for severe weather tonight. Primary weather hazards will be damaging winds and large hail.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.