Wood County has 33 more cases
There have been 2,228 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 33 since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 88 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 127 active cases in Wood County, an increase of eight.
There have been 178 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,045 males and 1,183 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 156,480 confirmed cases and 4,686 confirmed deaths.
Barbecue benefits fire department
TONTOGANY — A barbecue fundraiser for the Washington Township Fire Department will be held Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. until sold out.
It will be at the fire station, 18614 Main St.
The public is welcome. Donations will be taken for the meal, which will consist of pulled pork, mac and cheese and green beans.
Trunk or treat from your car
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will hold trunk or treat on Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the office, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
Wear a costume and drive thru to see all the decorated trunks from area law enforcement. This will be held rain or shine.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. on Columbus Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 57.