County has 241 new COVID cases
There have been 16,234 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 241 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 60.25 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 375.33.
There have been 241 deaths, which is unchanged from Monday.
There have been 755 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of nine.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 139 in Bowling Green, 167 in Perrysburg and 62 in Northwood.
There are 29 in Walbridge, 18 in North Baltimore and 27 in Pemberville.
There are 22 in Rossford and 21 in Weston.
There are 17 in Rudolph, 16 in Millbury and 15 in Fostoria.
There have been 88 impacts to schools. That includes 79 students and nine staff.
Perrysburg has 25 students and one staff.
Rossford has 11 students.
Bowling Green has 10 students.
Eastwood has eight students and two staff.
Penta Career Center has eight students.
Otsego has six students.
Elmwood has three students and two staff.
Lake has three students and one staff.
Northwood has two students and one staff.
Westside Montessori, Perrysburg has one student and one staff.
Wood County Educational Service Center has one staff.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 74,151 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.68% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,308,295 vaccines started, affecting 53.97% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,413,972 confirmed cases and 21,945 confirmed deaths.
BG police report missing juvenile
A 15-year-old girl is missing from the city, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Olivia Nickoson-Massey may be in the Toledo area, according to a BGPD Thursday social media post. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Contact the BGPD at 419-352-1131 to report any information.
‘Pup-ular’ pet show is back at Levis
PERRYSBURG — A Dog Costume Parade and Best of Show Contest will be held on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. at Levis Commons.
There will be free caricatures and a selfie station.
For the parade, there will be winners in six categories.
To learn more about the parade and see the full parade route, visit shopleviscommons.com/events, and click on the Dog Costume Parade icon.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 for pick-up or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and drink for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Johnson is ‘Live! In the House’ in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — Singer-songwriter Kathy Johnson will perform Saturday in the Live! In the House Concert Series at the opera house at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or call Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848 or carol@pembervilleoperahouse.org or visit www.pembervilleoperahouse.org.
Johnson’s music ranges from heartfelt to hilarious – an entertaining mix of her originals, folk, vintage country and cowboy songs and old rock ‘n’ roll.
Her originals range from the comic “Well-Tanned, Hairy-Chested, Bare-Armed Men,” to the broken-hearted “Fresh Memory,” to her folk anthem, “A Little More Fair, A Little More Free.”
A frequent visitor to Nashville, Johnson has appeared multiple times at the Bluebird Café and other clubs and has had several songs signed with Music Row publishers. She is in the Ohio Arts Council’s Performing Arts on Tour program, on the Artist Roster of the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, and performed 13 years at First Night Akron.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers on Sunday. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 68. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 68.