Wood County records one more death due to virus
Wood County has had 82 deaths due to coronavirus, according to a Wednesday health department update.
The latest death was a man in his 70s.
There have been 36 men and 46 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 16 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, nine in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
Wood County has had 1,983 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable.That is an increase of 25 from Tuesday.
There are 170 active cases, a decrease of seven since Tuesday.
There have been 164 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of five since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 933 males and 1,050 females.
There are 13 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 121-125 active cases in Bowling Green and 16-20 in Perrysburg. There are six-10 active cases in Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Millbury, North Baltimore, Northwood, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been seven impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 21. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Otsego (one student, two staff), Penta (two students, one staff), Perrysburg (one student, one staff) and Wood Lane (one student).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 350 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 342 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Wood Haven Health Care, zero residents, two staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, four staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 45 residents, 19 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, eight staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 145,191 confirmed cases and 4,501 confirmed deaths.
NIOT BG meets today
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually today from 3-4:30 p.m
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Meeting number (access code): 120 879 2245
Meeting password: ktKUPxq5Z28
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location.
Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Celebrate with Village View
Village View Church of Christ, 801 W. Poe Road, is celebrating homecoming and 50 years on Sunday.
Since its beginning on Oct. 4, 1970, New Churches of Christ Evangelism, a Lansing, Michigan, organization of the Churches of Christ and Christian Churches, has sponsored the new congregation planting and hired their first minister, Pastor Dale Smeltzer.
Smeltzer will be speaking at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church. The church is set up for coronavirus virus protection and the community is invited. The usual potluck has been canceled due to the virus.
Perrysburg prepares for leaf collection
PERRYSBURG— The city will begin its fall leaf collection on Oct. 19.
During this period, the city will be covered several times. Crews will begin on the east side of town this year and work their way west.
A final sweep of the city leaf collection will commence on Nov. 30. A supervisor will follow the crew to ensure all leaf piles are collected.
Leaves put out once crews have completed the final sweep will not be picked up.
Have papers shredded while you watch
The Wood County 3rd annual personal shredding event will be held Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon in the Wood County Job and Family Services parking lot, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
Wood County residents may bring up to five bags or boxes of paper items to shred on site as you watch.
All they ask is that you provide a gift card or cash donation. Masks required if you get out of your car and social distancing requirements encouraged.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 57. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 65.