BG woman accused of stealing credit cards, buying electronics
A Bowling Green woman was arrested and her car seized after she allegedly stole credit cards and tried to purchase electronics with them.
Andrea Remlinger, 23, was arrested at Walmart, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police were called to the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road on Wednesday at 6:34 a.m. on a report of a theft from a vehicle. A woman reported her wallet was missing.
Her credit card had reportedly been used at Meijer to purchase electronics. A woman was trying to use the card at Walmart to buy a television.
Officers went to Walmart and found Remlinger. She reportedly had the Meijer purchase in her Impala, which was towed.
Remlinger was charged with theft and taken to jail.
Perrysburg sewer work closes some streets
PERRYSBURG — Effective Tuesday, through November, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street may be reduced to one lane for sewer work.
Effective Tuesday, through November, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work.
The detour is West Boundary Street, Eckel Junction, Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, the pedestrian multi-use path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue may close through November. All work is weather permitting.
The $747,000 Northwestern Water and Sewer District project complete is expected to be complete in January.
BG Council, committee hears zoning update
The planning, zoning and economic development committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Veterans Building located in the City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is for city council and the planning commission to hear an update from ZoneCo regarding the zoning code.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Forecast
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.