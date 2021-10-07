A Toledo man was injured in a Sunday night Bowling Green crash that tied up traffic on East Wooster Street.
The crash occurred on an Interstate 75 ramp near East Wooster Street at 7:27 p.m., according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Keith White, 20, driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, was southbound on the ramp, lost control and struck the raised median, according to the report. The vehicle flipped and skidded on its top and blocked the exit ramp lane.
White, who was cited for reasonable control, was taken to Wood County Hospital for possible injuries. According to the report, he also had a temporary permit.
BG police continue shooting investigation
An investigation into a Saturday night downtown shooting is continuing, according to a Bowling Green Police Division lieutenant.
Dan Mancuso said detectives are tracking down leads in the 11:43 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Officers arrived and located a 21-year-old Toledo man in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man-was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
This was the second shooting in a few weeks in that area.
On Aug. 1, two Toledo men were charged for trying to rob two men, while possessing a firearm, in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Mancuso said the area is busy, especially late at night on the weekends.
“We put on extra officers to try and put more of a presence in that downtown area,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do that.
“It’s a busy area. I don’t have any specifics as to why both shootings were in that location, other than it’s a busy area in the late night/early morning area with the bar traffic.”
Anyone with information regarding the Saturday incident contact Det. Adam Cox at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
Missing BG juvenile found in town
A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Bowling Green last week has been found.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso said that Olivia Nickoson-Massey was found at a local gas station on Tuesday.
He said that she had been in the Toledo area, but returned to Bowling Green.
No charges are expected in the case, Mancuso said.
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru Community Meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org.
Walbridge parks committee meets
WALBRIDGE — There will be a committee meeting for village council’ parks, recreation and community Events committee on Friday at 6 p.m. in council conference room, 705 N. Main St.
Walk the cemetery, visit graves
DOWLING — The Third Annual Historical Cemetery Walk will be held Oct. 16 at the New Belleville Ridge Cemetery. Tours will start at 5:55 p.m. and tour groups will leave every 20 minutes after that. Registration is required, and liability waivers must be signed by each member of the tour group.
Guides will take participants along a lantern-lit path to visit the graves of five historical figures buried at New Belleville. Each historical figure will be portrayed by an interpreter who will give some insight into the life and history of those buried there.
Register early to get choice of tour group times. Call the Pemberville Library at 419-287-4012 to sign up.
Find out more about Portage Lions Club
PORTAGE — The Portage Lions Club is in the midst of a membership drive ending with a celebratory meal on Oct. 25.
The group is dedicated to serving the Portage/Bowling Green and surrounding communities with the following service projects: Community Newsletter, used eyeglass collection, Fourth of July, preschool eye screenings, food baskets for needy at Christmas, Adopt-A-Highway and many Lions state, national and international projects.
This gathering for a meal will be an opportunity to meet the Lions and get involved. If interested, RSVP by Oct. 20 by calling Jim Frobose at 418-823-1752 or 419-806-2549, or emailing jfrobose@yahoo.com.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Partly sunny on Monday, with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 74.