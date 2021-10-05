County has 234 more cases
There have been 16,468 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 234 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 46.8 cases per day.
There have been 241 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 759 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of four since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 74,333 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.82% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,331,510 vaccines started, affecting 54.16% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,433,957 confirmed cases and 22,273 confirmed deaths.
BG sets trick or treat date
Trick or treat will be held on Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Bowling Green.
Those participating are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, according to a Monday city news release. Citizens handing out treats should indicate participation by turning on porch lights.
Those driving during the evening of Oct. 31 are asked to drive slowly and with caution, being mindful of the large number of pedestrians that evening.
Four Corners open house planned
The Four Corners Center Organizations will hold an open house on Thursday from 4-6 pm at 217 S. Church St.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Visit BG Ohio, Bowling Green Economic Development, The Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District, the Downtown Foundation, United Way in Wood County and Welcome BG have been in their new location since February. They now have the opportunity to not only share space, but to collaborate, share resources and staff and serve the community.
NIOT BG meets online Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
To join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Haskins holds movie night
HASKINS — The village will host a Community Movie Night on Saturday at Lusher Park Ball Field. The 2016 movie “Sing” will be showing at 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.
Births
Marina and Nicholas Bolton, a son, Oct. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Alexandria and Ryan Ireland, a son, Oct. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Destiny and Thomas Nagel, a son, Oct. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Carly and Dave Baker, a son, Sept. 30, Wood County Hospital.
Elizabeth and Jerrod Witt, a daughter, Sept. 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 77.