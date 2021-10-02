7 injured in Bradner crash
BRADNER — Seven people were hurt, three seriously, in a crash Sept 16 on Bays and Emerson roads.
Jenifer Holcombe, 41, Bradner, was westbound in a 2013 Ford Flex on Bays Road and failed to yield at the stop sign at Emerson Road, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s report. There were two people in the vehicle.
Melissa Stemen, North Baltimore, was northbound on Emerson Road in a 2000 GMC Sierra and struck the Flex in the driver’s side in the intersection. The vehicle had five occupants.
Three people, Holcombe, her 6-year-old passenger and a 21-year-old from Stemen’s vehicle, were taken by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Four others were transported by ambulance to Wood County Hospital.
The report said that Holcombe will be cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.
The Sentinel-Tribune requested the report on Thursday after learning about the crash from a reader.
South Summit closure planned
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be replacing a sewer lateral on South Summit Street, between Clough and Lincoln streets on Monday and Tuesday.
This section of South Summit will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day and parking will be prohibited. The sidewalk in front of the work zone will also be closed to pedestrian traffic.
BGSU, Ohio University awarded $140,000 for economic development research
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, announced that the United States Economic Development Administration has awarded $140,000 to fund the first year of a five-year Rural Universities Consortium program at Bowling Green State University and Ohio University.
The RUC program will provide support to communities and regional partners through technical assistance, applied research, the convening of regional conversations, and the dissemination of emerging trends, economic and workforce development opportunities, and best practices through two state of the region conferences.
“These funds will provide Bowling Green State University and Ohio University with resources to study and overcome regional economic challenges,” Brown said. “Not only will this investment provide insight on economic issues, but it will increase opportunities for students pursuing jobs requiring additional skills and lead to more economic growth in the region.”
EDA’s University Center program is a competitively-based partnership between EDA and academic institutions that makes the varied and vast resources of universities available to the economic development practitioner community.
EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.