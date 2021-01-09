Wood County has 9,162 cases
There have been 9,162 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 85 since Thursday.
There have been 151 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 465 active cases; this is a decrease of 35.
There have been 478 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,372 males and 4,790 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Friday, there have been 3,681 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.81% of the population. The number was 3,380 on Thursday.
Statewide, there are 678,441 confirmed cases and 8,589 confirmed deaths.
Drum circle beats it to the mall
The community drum circle is returning at a new location.
Everyone is welcome to the circle every Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. in the Woodland Mall food court.
No experience is necessary and everyone is welcome. Bring an instrument or one will be provided. There is no cost to participate. Participants should bring a face mask.
For more information, contact Deek Hermes at 419-308-1298.
Utilities meeting canceled
Monday’s Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting is set for Jan. 25 in council chambers in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Birth
Alysa Long and Daniel Carter, a son, Jan. 6, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 34. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 40.