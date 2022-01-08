BG board reschedules organizational meeting
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold an organizational meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Administrative Offices building, 137 Clough St.
The meeting originally had been scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled.
No injuries reported in US 6 crash
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office handled a non-injury crash Thursday night west of the city.
At 6:54 p.m., Carol Stretchbery, Bowling Green, was westbound on U.S. 6 when Ashton Perkins, Napoleon, who was eastbound on the highway, attempted to turn left onto Sand Ridge Road.
Perkins was struck by Stretchbery and his vehicle ended up on the north side of Route 6.
Stretchbery’s vehicle came to rest on the highway just west of Sand Ridge Road.
Perkins was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
The report has not been finalized but no injuries have been reported.
Sewer work closes streets in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — Effective Jan. 17 through March, southbound West Boundary Street between Front and West Sixth streets will be reduced to one lane for sewer work, according to a Friday news release by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work. The detour is West Boundary Street, Eckel Junction, Fort Meigs Road.
Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using the detour. Additionally, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue will close the week of Jan. 17 through March. All work is weather permitting. The project will be complete in April. The project investment is $747,000.
BG Taxicab License Board meets
The Taxicab License Board will meet in Council Chambers, 304 N. Church St., on Tuesday, January 11th at 2:00 PM to review new applicants.
Utilities meeting in BG canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business requiring board action.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. in council chambers at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Rain, snow and sleet likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain showers likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Sunday: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 16.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 22. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 9. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 23. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 39.