Wood County has 2 more deaths, 9,077 cases
There have been 9,077 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 148 since Wednesday.
There have been 151 deaths, which is an increase of two since Wednesday.
There are 500 active cases; this is an increase of 29.
There have been 471 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,337 males and 4,740 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 960 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 733 cases per 100,000.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 3,380 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.58% of the population. The number was 2,891 on Tuesday; there was a reporting delay on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 670,586 confirmed cases and 8,522 confirmed deaths.
Pop-up testing site available in Wauseon
WAUSEON — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, Junior Fair Building, 8514 OH-108.
Anyone can get a no-cost test.
A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Testing quantities may be limited.
For more information visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833-4-ASK-ODH.
Caregiver Support Group meets Monday
The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is offering a Caregiver Support Group at the Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St.
This group is held the second Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. The next support group meeting date will be Monday.
This group is for anyone providing caregiving assistance to individuals throughout Wood County. The group provides resources, advice on managing caregiver stress, recommendations, and an outlet for caregivers to connect with one another.
Contact Jessica Ricker, LSW in the social services department for more information or to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935. Pre-registration is required for this support group and space is limited. Respite is provided for care recipients during the support group and should be requested upon registering.
Coronavirus screening questions will be asked of all participants over the phone prior to the start of the support group. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn by all in attendance.
BG mayor talks to Exchange Club
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher will discuss the outlook for the city in 2021 during his talk with the Bowling Green Exchange Club Tuesday.
Projects such as the new city building and West Wooster Street improvements as well as other items are on the city’s agenda.
A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Aspacher became mayor Jan. 1, 2020.
He has been an active member of the community his entire life, first holding elective office in 1998 as a member of the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education. He also served on the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board, helping shape programming, ensuring citizen leading oversight of park facilities, and assisting in the long-range strategic focus of the Parks and Recreation Department.
He was elected to city council in 2010 and served six terms as council president. He is a current member of the executive committee and the leadership development committee of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments.
Aspacher’s presentation will be via Zoom to club members, though some are meeting in person at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Ohio agency announces nearly $14M in relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Wood County agency received part of $ 13.8 million in state funds to to help mental health and addiction prevention and recovery support providers struggling with pandemic-related expenses and losses.
Parkcliffe Development received $73,500.
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced the funding. Nearly 500 certified prevention providers, adult care facilities, peer-run organizations and recovery housing operators throughout Ohio will receive a portion of the state’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funding Continuum of Care Relief Payments.
“Our community partners continue to put forth a tremendous effort to care for some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “We are pleased to announce this funding as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure these organizations have the tools and resources needed to continue providing essential mental health and addiction care in these unprecedented times.”
The funds, which are part of the federal government’s $175 billion CARES Act, can be used to cover a variety of unexpected expenses incurred between March 1-Dec. 30.
Way, Owens team up for Big Read
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will participate in the Big Read with Owens Community College, January through April 2021.
“Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh will be discussed via Zoom on March 4. marsh’s newest book, “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs,” will be the topic of an April 8 Zoom event. On April 28, Smarsh will make an author’s visit.
Contact Stephanie Coil at 419-874-3135 ext. 130 for more information.
Any community member may also participate in a Big Read related art exhibit in the Terhune Gallery on the Perrysburg campus of Owens Community College and in the library on the Findlay campus. The theme of the exhibit is Hiding in Plain Sight … Poverty in Toledo.
Exhibition dates are Feb. 5 through April 2 with a virtual opening reception on Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. Contact the Owens Community College Gallery Director, Shelby Stoots, by Jan. 11 at 567-661-7956 for more information or to have work displayed in this exhibit.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 9 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 23.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 35. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 38.
Correction
Ascunce’s time with Sentinel
Raul Ascunce has written a column for the Sentinel-Tribune for 30 years. An incorrect number was in Wednesday’s newspaper.