County has 5 deaths, 680 new COVID cases
There have been 24,007 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 680 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 170 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 1,027.39.
There have been 306 deaths, which is an increase of five since Monday.
There have been 1,016 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 12 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 435 in Bowling Green and 676 in Perrysburg.
There are 163 in Northwood, 103 in Rossford and 80 in Walbridge.
There are 69 cases in North Baltimore., 56 in Millbury and 42 in Pemberville.
There are 33 in Luckey, 30 in Way and 26 in Weston.
Statewide, there are 2,132,266 confirmed cases and 29,674 confirmed deaths.
BG police investigate gunshots
Bowling Green police responded to gunshots in the downtown area Wednesday night.
At 10:15 p.m., more than a half dozen Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the intersection of North Main and Court streets and found on the ground three shell casings that appear to be from a handgun.
The incident remains under investigation, but it is suspected the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, according to the incident report.
BG’s King tribute will be online
On Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., the City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will host the 33rd annual tribute to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event will be held virtually on the City of Bowling Green’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
During this event, the Drum Major for Peace Award will be presented. This award is given to a citizen of BG who exemplifies the teaching and the values of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr—courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility and service. This year’s recipient is Beatriz Maya.
The tribute will feature keynote speakers Bowling Green State University student Arianna Bustos, and Welcome BG coordinator Mojabeng Kamala. Various musical selections will be performed by the Bowling Green High School Madrigals and BGSU Music College Faculty Ariel Kasler.
VFW post serves perch for lunch, dinner
Lake perch is on the menu Jan. 14 at the Bowling Green VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St.
Lunch, which is a sandwich and fries for $9, will be served from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Dinner, which includes perch, potato, cole slaw, roll and sugar cookie, is $12 and will be served from 4:30-7 p.m.
Carryout of drive-thru is available. For more information call 419-353-6371.
Beat it to the Drum Circle
There will be two Drum Circles, for beginning and skilled drummers, this month at Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy.
One is Sunday from 7-8 p.m., hosted by Deek Hermes.
Also, the group will meet Jan. 23 from 5-6 p.m. That will be hosted by Lynn Israel.
All ages are welcome. Instruments will be provided.There is no cost to participate. Masks are required.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 7 to 15 mph. Showers likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 25. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 37.