Perrysburg Schools holds job fair
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools is looking for teacher, monitor, food service, bus driver, paraprofessional and custodian substitutes.
The district is also in need of homebound instructors and paraprofessionals.
Those interested in a position are encouraged to attend a Job Fair on Jan. 27 from 3-5 p.m. at the Commodore Cafeteria, 140 E. Indiana Ave. Staff will be available to help fill out an employment application during the fair, or complete it ahead of time. Applications are located at www.perrysburgschools.net under the Employment tab.
Wood County Museum will close to install new exhibit
The Wood County Museum will be temporarily closing to the public for self-guided tours of the main building beginning Monday and will reopen on Feb. 1.
This closure is needed to ensure the continued safety of visitors while large objects and structures for a new exhibit are installed and moved into place.
During the temporary closure, the public can still explore the museum grounds, which are open as part of a partnership with the Wood County Park District. Also remaining open is the Museum Gift Shop and Museum staff will be on site for office business 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Upon the reopening in February, the popular Mary & Carl Bach Story and For Comfort & Convenience exhibits will still be on display for visitors to see.
In April, visitors can expect to see a new exhibit Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance. The exhibit will showcase beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members. This exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream. It will also feature the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library.
The Wood County Museum is located at 13600 County Home Road.
Exercise is Exchange Club topic
With the start of the New Year, many people are making resolutions to exercise more and get in shape.
Exchange Club members will learn some simple ways to become more active during the coming year from Dr. Amy Morgan, a Bowling Green State University exercise physiologist, when she speaks to the club on Tuesday (January 11).
Morgan, a professor of exercise science, is a specialist on the impact of exercise on aging, an area in which she conducts extensive research and has published her findings in professional journals and publications.
She earned her doctorate at Kent State University and was at the University of Toledo prior to joining the BGSU faculty in 2002.
The Exchange Club meets at noon at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Wayne library board meeting canceled
WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library Board meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled. The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14.
Birth
Brooke and Stephen Leskow, a daughter, Jan. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 11 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 15.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 38. Rain and snow likely before midnight, then rain showers. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 23.