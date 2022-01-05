More graffiti reported at City Park
Vandals continue to deface City Park.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a graffiti report Monday afternoon.
A picnic table located under one of the shelters and a park bench near the basketball court were vandalized with black marker.
Last week, city officials asked for the public’s help in reporting park vandalism, which has plagued the area for several weeks.
Report any suspicious activity or information about the reoccurring vandalism or any criminal activity to the police at 419-352-1131.
Men cited for fighting at BG bar
Two men were cited for fighting on New Year’s Day downtown.
Zachary W. Bertz, 21, Waterville, and Cole C. Waitinas, 30, BG, were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting after Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 100 block of North Main Street around 2:45 a.m.
According to the police report, police responded to a report of an altercation in City Lot 1.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Bertz, who said he confronted Waitinas about a rumor he had heard.
Bertz stated when he confronted him, Waitinas put him in a headlock and ripped off his shirt. Bertz was shirtless and holding a ripped shirt in his hands when officers arrived.
Waitinas, who is a bouncer, told police Bertz came up to him and enticed him to fight.
After speaking with both parties, police determined the fighting was mutual.
Births
Alexis Losek and DuShaun Mothershed, a son, Jan. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Marianne Masoka and Phillemon Ronald, a son, Jan. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Low pressure moving to the north of the region on Wednesday will allow for elevated wind gusts across the forecast area. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 tonight.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -2. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 23. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 38. A chance of snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 25. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 29.