Case count doubles in four days
There have been 22,008 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 757 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 151.4 cases per day.
There have been 301 deaths, which is no increase since Thursday.
There have been 1,004 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 18 since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 2,072,663 confirmed cases and 29,447 confirmed deaths.
Food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call First United Methodist Church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
NIOT meets virtually on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 pm.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Birth
Cameo and Cody Froman, a daughter, Dec. 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. South wind 11 to 18 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 15. Breezy.
Extended: A chance of snow Thursday after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 22. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 34. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.