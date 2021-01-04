Toledo, Port Clinton bars cited for violating health orders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Toledo bar was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations, according to a news release by the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
Papa’s Tavern received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 8:35 p.m. Thursday, agents observed more than 75 patrons in the bar and approximately 15 patrons in an enclosed patio. Numerous patrons were standing while consuming alcohol and not social distancing. Agents were unable to walk through the permit premises and maintain social distancing. Agents observed bar employees not properly wearing masks.
Otay’s Lagoon Saloon, Port Clinton, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents were called to the establishment on Saturday after the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that the location was overcrowded. At 8 p.m., agents entered the establishment and observed approximately 40 patrons inside, most were not wearing masks. Patrons were standing and drinking alcoholic beverages. Patrons were seated at the bar as more stood behind them waiting to order drinks. This location has been cited twice before for violating health orders. On Sept. 26, the establishment was cited for after hours consumption – Rule 80 and improper conduct – disorderly activities. On November 7, agents cited the permit for after hours sale – Rule 80, improper conduct – agent (staff member) or permit holder in an intoxicated condition, illegal possession of intoxicating liquor, and illegal possession of intoxicating liquor not obtained from an authorized source.
Over the weekend, agents cited 10 other Ohio bars.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Way honored as ‘Star Library’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library has been designated by Library Journal as one of the nation’s 2020 Star Libraries.
Ratings published in 2020 are based on usage and operating data collected for 2018. 5,608 public libraries across the country qualified for consideration, and of those only 262 were awarded the coveted title of Star Library.
Way joins 30 other Ohio libraries in receiving this honor.
Donate tree to conservancy
When it’s time to take the real Christmas tree down, the Black Swamp Conservancy, Perrysburg will use it to support fish habitat and increased nutrient reduction at restoration sites.
The conservancy is looking for about 20 trees in total. For more information, email bsc@blackswamp.org to make arrangements.
BGCS board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Immediately after the adjournment of the organizational meeting, the board will hold a special meeting for the purpose of personnel resignation and hiring, and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg.
Wood County fire departments get grants for radios
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several Wood County fire department have received 2021 MARCS grants.
State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon announced the first round of recipients of the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant, which includes 242 fire departments in 46 Ohio counties.
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident (i.e. fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement, etc.).
“Having first responders on this state-of-the-art radio system goes a long way in improving emergency services in these counties, which greatly improves the level of safety for them and the communities they protect,” Reardon said.
MARCS radios are sophisticated systems, and the cost can be significant. In order to make more radios possible for local fire departments, the State Fire Marshal’s office has begun decreasing the amount of user fees awarded. This year, SFM received more than $9 million in requests for the $3 million in total available funding.
“This is a highly competitive process that requires us to make some tough choices in order to enhance the system,” Reardon said. “The emphasis of this grant has always been to grow the MARCS program, and our ultimate goal is to one day have every department in Ohio on this system.”
Priority funding went to departments that applied as part of a regional or county-wide effort, and departments that showed they are prepared to use the radios immediately.
This is the sixth year the State Fire Marshal’s office has offered this grant.
Second round recipients will be announced in late January.
The Wood County fire departments receiving funds:
Cygnet $1,440
Grand Rapids Township $1,440
Hoytville $1,440
North Baltimore $1,200
Pemberville-Freedom $1,560
Central Joint Fire $1,440
Risingsun Fire $600
Wayne $1,440
Weston Township $1,440
Middleton Township $1,440
Troy Township $1,440
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Cloudy Thursday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 34.