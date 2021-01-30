BG has refresher on parking rules
Those parking within Bowling Green owned parking lots and at on-street parking stalls are reminded of certain parking regulations.
Since 2019, there has been no charge to park in city-owned parking lots within the downtown area.
There are, however, time limit restrictions both in the parking lots and in on-street parking stalls. Those time limit restrictions are being enforced.
Additionally, where parking meters are located, the charge for parking exists and meter violations are also being enforced.
$4 million water tower project proceeds in Lake Township
MILLBURY — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees has awarded a construction contract for the elevated water tank project in Lake Township.
The project has been awarded to Landmark Structures for $3.9 million.
The project will include the construction of a 1.5 MG elevated storage tank and a 16-inch diameter water main to provide for better flow distribution and redundancy. The additional storage will improve water quality and flow during normal operations and provide increased capacity during a water emergency.
The tank will distribute water from the City of Toledo and serve approximately 8,000 homes and businesses in Rossford, Northwood, Troy and Perrysburg townships.
The new tower will be built on Lemoyne Road between Latcha Road and the Ohio Turnpike in Lake Township. Construction is expected to start this summer.
Construction updates will be announced in the future.
Project Connect plans drive-thru event
Project Connect is a one-day, one-stop event that provides a broad range of direct services to individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness or poverty.
This year, because of the pandemic, Project Connect will be reaching out to the entire community with a drive-thru event at three locations in Wood County.
They are North Baltimore on April 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the Bridge Fellowship, Perrysburg Township on April 9 from 3-6 p.m. at Mom’s Mobile Meals, and Bowling Green on April 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fringe in Woodland Mall.
The Project Connect team is asking for the public’s help to secure needed items for underserved individuals and families including shelf stable meals, basic personal care items and monetary donations.
For more information about the event, email info@woodcountycoc.org or follow on Facebook at Project Connect Wood County.
Wood County jail meets all standards
The Wood County jail has received 100% compliance on all the jail standards issued by the Bureau of Adult Detention, according to a news release by Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
“Very few jails ever get 100% compliance. This is not only a great accomplishment on a normal year but says a lot about our staff that we did this during a pandemic,” he said.
The sheriff recognized Captain Rebecca McMonigal for her leadership and command of the jail and Lt. Jamison Martinez for heading up the inspection.
The jail was inspected on Nov. 10. The inspection assessed compliance with a group of standards, selected from the standards for jails in Ohio. The group of standards being inspected focused on reception and release, classification, security, housing, sanitation and environmental conditions, communication, visitation, medical/mental health, food service, recreation and programming, inmate discipline, administrative segregation, grievance, staffing and staff training.
An inspector reviewed requested documentation and/or materials, toured selected areas of the jail and talked with various jail staff.
The total actual general housing capacity for the Wood County Jail is 220. On the date of the jail inspection, there were 133 inmates incarcerated.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings
Immediately following the transit advisory committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Learn about Way library’s digital services
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library offers a wide array of digital services that can be accessed online at any time. They cover everything from ebooks to entertainment, DIY to ongoing education, and more.
In a virtual presentation Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m., Adam Marier from the library’s technology department will introduce all the different services available and highlight the new ones added by Way during the past year.
Marier will answer questions about the various apps and websites that may be needed to use these services and how to get the most out of a library card. All of the library services covered in this presentation can be found at digital.waylibrary.info.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who are registered.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 27. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday: Snow on Sunday. High near 33. East wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Snow likely at night, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow Monday. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 17. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 26. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 13. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. A chance of rain and snow Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.