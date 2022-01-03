BG man arrested in beating, also charged with threatening police
A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly beat another man, who was seriously injured.
Chad Hoover, 41, was charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing and lodged in the Wood County jail, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police responded to a 911 call, through Lucas County, from a woman who said her boyfriend had been in a fight and was injured at a residence in the 900 block of Gustin Avenue. The call came in just after midnight.
A man bleeding from the face was found at the house.
Police later located Hoover, who was covered in blood, in the garage.
He was reportedly uncooperative with police, who had their guns drawn and were about to taser him when Hoover was eventually restrained, according to the report.
On the way to the jail, Hoover reportedly threatened to harm an officer.
Hoover said that officers injured him and a photo of a cut on his hand was taken, according to the report.
The victim was transported by ambulance from the scene.
BG school board organizes for 2022
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the administrative office, 137 Clough St.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $7 for children under age 12.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 29. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 38. Breezy. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Breezy. A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow before 1 a,m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny on Friday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 32.