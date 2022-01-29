Blood, platelet donation appointments still critically needed
TOLEDO — While there has been a significant and encouraging response to the dire need for blood across the nation, the American Red Cross needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Those interested in helping are urged to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointment in their area to help ensure accident victims rushed to the emergency room, those being treated for cancer and others who count on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care without delay.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply. Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country, including here in northern Ohio, due to winter storms in January, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
As February approaches, and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, people are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -8. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 14.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 29. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24.A chance of showers after 1 p,m. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rain and snow likely Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Snow likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.