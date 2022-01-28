County has 141 new COVID cases
There have been 29,886 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 141 since Monday.
There have been 303 deaths, which is no increase since Monday.
There have been 1,127 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of two since Monday.
There are 24,900 people presumed recovered, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 585 in Bowling Green and 709 in Perrysburg.
There are 96 in Northwood, 84 in rural Bowling Green and 78 each in Walbridge and Rossford.
There are 74 each in North Baltimore and Pemberville.
There are 48 in Weston, 40 in Fostoria and 37 in Wayne.
Statewide, there are 2,552,972 confirmed cases and 33,489 confirmed deaths.
Fencing up, parking changes at BG city building
Installation of construction fencing has started around the city building construction site at 315 N. Main St. and 316 N. Church St. and a portion of the existing city building at 304 N. Church St..
This has required the closing of city parking lot 6 and most of the area around the existing city building at 304 N. Church St.
Oak Street was also closed from Main Street.
Due to availability of the contractor and earlier than anticipated arrival of construction-related equipment, access to the existing city building will now be limited to Oak Street. The street is open to two-way traffic, to and from the existing city building.
Limited public parking at the existing city building will remain. The sidewalk in front of 315 N. Main will be closed during this first phase of the project.
Access to the businesses and apartments at 317 N. Main will be maintained throughout the project from Main Street.
Construction impacts access to library book return
During construction of the new city building, access to the Wood County District Public Library’s 24/7 book return will be maintained.
As West Oak Street closes, drive-up access may be difficult. However, walk-up access to the library return remains open, according to a Thursday library news release.
The best way to access the book drop is to park in the library parking lot, then walk around the northwest corner of the building to the library return.
Later in 2022, a new drive-up library return will be installed on the south side of the library. For now, walk-up access to the current library return will be maintained.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 0. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Light and variable wind. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 5.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 30. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 39. Rain and snow likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain and snow likely Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rain and snow likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Snow likely Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.