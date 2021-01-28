Wood County cases updated today
The Wood County Health Department is changing the schedule of the data updates that are usually published Monday-Friday.
According to a social media post, recent changes to the Ohio Disease Reporting System have made it more difficult to create reports that provide the most accurate data in comparison to the Ohio Department of Health.
“Because of this, we will now publish data updates on Monday and Thursday afternoons, with the expanded case update we’ve published on Wednesday now moving to Thursday,” the health department stated.
The next case update will be today.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, there have been 8,280 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 6.3% of the population. The number was 8,187 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 682,705 vaccines started, affecting 5.8% of the population.
Statewide, there are 767,576confirmed cases and 9,737 confirmed deaths.
Person hospitalized for smoke inhalation after trailer fire
One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after exiting a trailer that had caught fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Division was called to Parkview Mobile Home Village, 1048 N. Main St., Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a trailer.
Deputy Chief Aaron Baer said when firefighters arrived, they closed the trailer door to control any flames. Upon entry to the trailer, they found fire in the bathroom area and the remains of candles and plastic plants in the bathtub.
There was fire damage in the bathroom and smoke damage throughout the trailer, Baer said.
Everyone had vacated the trailer prior to the division’s arrival. Firefighters left the scene at 6:43 p.m.
District plans upgrade for bulk water stations
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District in the process of upgrading all of its bulk water stations in 2021.
All bulk water station users will soon be able to access bulk water with a user-friendly pin pad, instead of the current plastic access card tracking system. Stations may also undergo various maintenance upgrades during construction. The district estimates it will take nine months for the changeout of all seven stations based on equipment availability. Work begins in February.
The district’s bulk water stations primarily supply commercial and agricultural users with thousands of gallons of water to be hauled for use in filling pools, cisterns, construction use, and farming. Water haulers can contact the district at 419-354-9090 Option 2 or district@nwwsd.org to set up an account.
For more information go to nwwsd.org.
Effective Feb. 8-19, the bulk water station in Weston, 12805 Van Tassel Road, will be out of service for maintenance upgrades. Additionally, during this time, the bulk water station at the CSX facility, 18920 Deshler Road, may experience short-term service outages for maintenance upgrades.
Wood County jail meets all standards
The Wood County jail has received 100% compliance on all the jail standards issued by the Bureau of Adult Detention, according to a news release by Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
“Very few jails ever get 100% compliance. This is not only a great accomplishment on a normal year but says a lot about our staff that we did this during a pandemic,” he said.
The sheriff recognized Captain Rebecca McMonigal for her leadership and command of the jail and Lt. Jamison Martinez for heading up the inspection.
The jail was inspected on Nov. 10. The inspection assessed compliance with a group of standards, selected from the standards for jails in Ohio. The group of standards being inspected focused on reception and release, classification, security, housing, sanitation and environmental conditions, communication, visitation, medical/mental health, food service, recreation and programming, inmate discipline, administrative segregation, grievance, staffing and staff training.
An inspector reviewed requested documentation and/or materials, toured selected areas of the jail and talked with various jail staff.
The total actual general housing capacity for the Wood County Jail is 220. On the date of the jail inspection, there were 133 inmates incarcerated.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings
Immediately following the transit advisory committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Bowlus, Gross, Mancuso join history board
The Wood County Museum and Wood County Historical Society announce the election of three new members to the Wood County Historical Society Board of Directors. New board members include Lois Bowlus, Scott Gross and Rebecca Mancuso.
The Wood County Historical Society’s Board of Directors consists of 15 members, who reside or work in Wood County, 10 of whom are elected annually by the WCHS membership, three appointed by the Wood County Commissioners and two appointed by the Wood County Park District. Board members serve one 3-year term and are eligible for a second term, but must step down for at least one year after serving two consecutive terms.
The WCM and WCHS would also like to thank the out-going board members that have served the society and museum: Ken Frisch, Mary Hinkelman, Rhonda Hogrefe, September Killy and Nick Pavlik.
Anyone who would like to be considered for the board of directors for the WCHS should complete an application, available online, at woodcountyhistory.org/boardofdirectors.html.
The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road and is open for self-guided tours.
Birth
Victoria James and Anthony Rink, a daughter, Jan. 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 16.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 31. Snow likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow Sunday. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Snow likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 32. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 31.