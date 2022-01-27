Take a free sleigh ride at Carter farm
Experience a snow adventure for all ages with sleigh rides at Carter Historic Farm. Visit the farm between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for free sleigh rides. Dress for the weather.
Carter Historic Farm is located at 18331 Carter Road. It is a working farm & living history center managed by the Wood County Park District. The farm park grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Farm buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Call ahead for tours.
For park and program information visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.
BG school board plans negotiations session
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of preparing for negotiations.
The meeting will be held in executive session and no board action will be taken.
The meeting will be held at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday in the Human Resources Department, in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N Church St.
Kroger provides free N95 masks
Kroger is providing free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Starting today, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last.
“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Dana Zurcher, president of Kroger Columbus. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”
Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every customer.
Births
Alissa Fite and Rodman Scott, a son, Jan. 25, Wood County Hospital.
Kelsey and Adam Gnepper, a daughter, Jan. 24, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 1. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Extended: Sunny Saturday, with a high near 15. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 3. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 30. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 38. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Rain likely Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.