Wood County cases updated on Thursday
The Wood County Health Department is changing the schedule of the data updates that are usually published Monday-Friday.
According to a social media post, recent changes to the Ohio Disease Reporting System have made it more difficult to create reports that provide the most accurate data in comparison to the Ohio Department of Health.
“Because of this, we will now publish data updates on Monday and Thursday afternoons, with the expanded case update we’ve published on Wednesday now moving to Thursday,” the health department stated.
The next case update will be Thursday.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 8,187 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 6.3% of the population. The number was 7,772 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 656,474 vaccines started, affecting 5.6% of the population.
Statewide, there are 763,650 confirmed cases and 9,678 confirmed deaths.
BG board to make a decision Thursday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss 2020-2021 school opening plans for students and staff.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held remotely, with the public invited to watch via YouTube:
Also to be discussed are personnel resignations and/or hiring and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board.
Action is expected to be taken.
Birth
Kellie and Kevin Leady, a daughter, Jan. 25, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 27. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 16. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 31. Snow likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain and snow likely Sunday. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow at night. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.