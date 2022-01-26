Perrysburg man killed in snowmobile crash
WESTON — A Perrysburg man riding a snowmobile was killed in a Monday night crash.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash in the 19500 block of U.S. 6, near Ohio 235, involving three snowmobiles at 11:46 p.m.
Gary L. Scott, 35, Perrysburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another snowmobile operator, Derek Duncan, 32, Bowling Green, was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The third driver was treated at the hospital and released.
The crash is under investigation.
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest
Three people have been arrested after reportedly leading law enforcement agencies on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase early Tuesday morning, starting in Bowling Green and ending near Perrysburg.
At approximately 7:17 a.m., a theft was reported at Bowling Green’s Walmart.
Information on the suspects was relayed to Wood County Sheriff’s Office and a detective in an unmarked vehicle observed the vehicle on Gypsy Lane Road.
Two Wood County deputies located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop o Interstate 75 northbound near the Sugar Ridge Road overpass. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area to assist and took lead in the pursuit near Ohio 582.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and continued northbound on I-75.
The vehicle crashed into a ditch on I-75 north of the Interstate 475 split. One of the suspects fled on foot toward the area of Ohio 199 and Eckel Junction Road.
Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township police responded to that area and the suspect was taken into custody.
Two suspects remained with the vehicle and were taken into custody by deputies and troopers.
The crash is being investigated by troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A report for the initial theft incident was taken by the Bowling Green Police Division.
Bricesen Embry, 29 Toledo, was arrested for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and theft. He was jailed with a $5,000 bond, 10% allowed.
Tiffanie Fears, 28, Toledo, was arrested for complicity and remains in jail with a $10,000 bond, 10% allowed.
Damon Gibson, 27, Toledo, was arrested for complicity and remains in jail with a $10,000 bond, 10% allowed.
Bat delays court proceedings
A bat in the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday morning briefly delayed proceedings.
The bat was noticed by staff and security at 8:30 a.m. on the third floor between Courtrooms 1 and 2. Maintenance was called to assist in its capture.
The bat came through a door to Judge Matt Reger’s courtroom and ended up flying around the courtroom before any hearing began.
The bat ended up resting on a perch about 20 feet up. Maintenance brought in a device that collected the bat and transported it outside the courtroom.
A hearing was delayed about 10 minutes before the bat was collected, Reger said.
The building is 125 years old and there are multiple placed it could enter, he said.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Sub-zero wind chill values are likely tonight into Thursday morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -7. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of snow at night. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 22. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 3. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 17. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 5. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 28.