Wood County has 10,461 cases
There have been 10,461 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 163 since Friday.
There have been 158 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 252 active cases; this is a decrease of 18.
There have been 512 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,997 males and 5,464 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
As of Monday, there have been 7,772 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 5.94% of the population. The number was 6,865 on Friday.
Statewide, there have been 626,867 vaccines started, affecting 5.4% of the population.
Statewide, there are 760,837 confirmed cases and 9,602 confirmed deaths.
BG resident cited for nuisance party
A resident in the 200 block of South Summit Street was cited for holding a nuisance party.
Bowling Green police were called to the residence at 11:46 p.m. Saturday on a large party complaint. Upon their arrival, loud music and litter all over the yard was observed. There were at least 15-20 people in the residence.
Kevin Ilunga, 21, was cited with nuisance party.
Another catalytic converter stolen in BG
A second catalytic converter has been reported stolen, just one block from the location of an earlier incidence.
The Bowling Green Police Division report indicates the converter was taken from a 2002 Honda CR-V
The vehicle was parked in the 300 block of South Mercer Road Jan. 14 and the owner discovered the theft Wednesday. Also taken were two oxygen sensors. The repairs totaled $1,800.
Another catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a 2002 Honda Accord parked in the 200 block of South Mercer Drive.
The converter contains precious metals that are valuable for resale.
VFW Post serves perch dinner
A lake perch dinner will be served Friday at VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., from 5-7 p.m.
The dinner includes lake perch, baked potato, cole slaw, roll and dessert. Carryout will be available.
Drive-thru for food is Friday
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is Wood County Jobs & Family Services, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road, on Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, visit
https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/january-29th-food-box-distribution-jobs-family-services-of-wood-county/
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Perry Twp. Trustees set calendar
FOSTORIA — The Perry Township Trustees meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the fire station, 3995 Eagleville Road.
Births
Destiney Pressley and David Koons, a son, Jan. 22, Wood County Hospital.
Jenni and Robert McMahan, a son, Jan. 23, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 16.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 25. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 28. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 34. Snow likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rain and snow likely Sunday. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.