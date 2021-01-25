BG mayor part of TMACOG leadership
At the 2021 General Assembly of members of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Stahl was elected to serve a second term as chair and Mike Aspacher, mayor of Bowling Green, was elected to his first term as vice chair.
The appointments are for one year. The election was held at the business meeting of the TMACOG General Assembly, held by virtual teleconference Friday.
TMACOG Chair Emeritus and Ohio District 6th Court of Appeals Judge Mark Pietrykowski swore in the new leadership. Tim W. Brown president.
BG chamber office closed for move
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce office will be closed this week.
The chamber, along with Downtown BG SID, BG Economic Development, Visit BG Ohio and Welcome BG, will reopen in their new location at 217 S. Church St. on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
BG utilities meeting canceled
Tonight’s Bowling Green Public Utilities Board meeting has been canceled due to a lack of official business.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is Feb. 8 in council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
View ambulance district financials
The annual financial report for 2020 for the South East Ambulance District is complete and available at the office of the fiscal officer.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A storm system approaching from the Southern Plains will begin to impact the region today into Tuesday with a wintry mix anticipated. There may be periods of freezing rain that could cause a light glaze.
Today: A chance of snow, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Light northeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Low around 31. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. A chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 26. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 39.