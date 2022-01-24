Residents escape BG duplex fire
Residents had a harrowing escape from a Bowling Green duplex early Sunday morning after a fire raged quickly through the structure.
Bowling Green Fire Division Capt. Luke Ward said the fire call came in at 4:15 a.m. for a duplex on Troup Avenue.
“The initial dispatch said people were possibly inside,” Ward said. “When they got there, it was basically fully involved, the first floor.”
It appears that the fire started on the exterior, then quickly spread inside, he said.
The only entrance/exit to the second-story residence was an outside staircase, which almost immediately burnt, Ward said.
The upstairs residents made it out by using a window and the roof, he said.
“For those upstairs residents it was a little dicey,” Ward said.
Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire in about 10 minutes, but stayed on the scene for hot spots and investigation until 10 a.m., he said.
There was “heavy, heavy damage” to the duplex. A fire cause has not been immediately determined, Ward said.
Firefighters dealt with cold temperatures, but the water did not freeze, he said.
“It was cold and, of course, the snow,” Ward said.
The fire division was assisted by Central-Joint and Mid-County 120.
Defiance man arrested for 8th OVI
DEFIANCE – A Defiance man was arrested Thursday for an eighth driving-under-the-influence charge.
At 11:06 p.m., troopers from the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped Gilberto Martinez, 62, for speeding and not using a turn signal on Ohio 111 near Dotterer Street.
During the traffic stop, troopers determined Martinez was impaired and he was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.
Martinez has seven previous OVI convictions in his lifetime, with the most recent two being within the last five years. He was charged with OVI, speed, turn signal violation and failure to wear a safety belt.
Business, Briefing & Brew at Sweet Stop
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business, Briefing & Brew for Chamber Investors on Feb. 9 at the Sweet Stop, 1220 W. Wooster St.
This event is a networking opportunity for chamber investors. Members are encouraged to attend and share information about their business with other investors. Refreshments will be served.
Contact Events@bgchamber.net or call the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce at 419-353-7945 to register. Or RSVP at bgchamber.net under the events tab.
Lourdes University celebrates Webb Blasts
SYLVANIA — Celebrate the recent launch and unfolding of the James Web Space Telescope at Lourdes University’s Webb Blast event 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 6. This free, family friendly event will feature planetarium shows in the Appold Planetarium and hands-on activities from Imagination Station, the University of Toledo Physics & Astronomy Department and the Sylvania STEM Center.
Webb will be the premier observatory of the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide. It will study every phase in the history of our Universe, ranging from the first luminous glows after the Big Bang, to the formation of solar systems capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, to the evolution of our own Solar System.
“Webb is the largest telescope ever launched into space” said Appold Planetarium Coordinator Laura Megeath. “And its size will let us explore further from Earth, and farther back in time, than ever before.”
This event will celebrate the work that went into engineering and launching Webb as well as examine what will be learned with this new telescope.
Face masks are required. For more information call 419-517-8897.
Lourdes University’s Appold Planetarium is a proud member of the NASA Museum Alliance. Named “Best Place to See the Stars” by Ohio Magazine, the Appold Planetarium features SciDome, a fulldome video system powered by Starry Night – the world’s most comprehensive astronomy software, allowing real-time 3D sky simulation, fulldome shows and multi-media presentations. For a list of current and upcoming shows, visit www.lourdes.edu/planetarium.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Another fast moving clipper system will bring widespread light snow to northern Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania today into tonight with 1 to 3 inches of snowfall possible. Sub-zero wind chill values will be likely for areas of northern Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
Today: Snow, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 30. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 12. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 4.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 16. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 5. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 27. A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 28. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 24.