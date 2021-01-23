Wood County has 10,298 cases
There have been 10,298 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 70 since Thursday.
There have been 158 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 270 active cases; this is a decrease of six.
There have been 511 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,926 males and 5,371 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
As of Friday, there have been 6,865 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 5.25% of the population. The number was 6,524 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 535,086 vaccines started, affecting 4.6% of the population.
Statewide, there are 749,592 confirmed cases and 9,464 confirmed deaths.
Join in Virtual Hymn Sing with St. Mark’s
On Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., the music ministry of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will host an event for all who love to sing. The Virtual Hymn Sing will enable households to sing together along with some of the gifted voices of St. Mark’s.
“The pandemic has made meeting together in churches difficult, and singing almost impossible,” said Kevin McGill, director of Music at St. Mark’s. “Participants of the event will be able to safely sing out at home and experience all of the spiritual and health benefits that come from singing.”
To access the hymn sing go to: https://stmarksbg.org/event/virtual-hymn-sing/ This webpage includes a downloadable songbook, a link to watch on Facebook Live, and a link to watch live and interact with others via ZOOM.
“We are excited to use technology to bring the gift of song to the community. Please share the event with friends and family near and far,” McGill said.
BG Parks & Rec Board meets Tuesday
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board’s January meeting will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting may be viewed by the public via the city’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Births
Kathryn and Matthew Hamilton, a daughter, Jan. 21, Wood County Hospital.
Molly and Andrew Wukusick, a daughter, Jan. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Mackenzie and Michael Smith, a son, Jan. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
Extended: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 9 a.m. on Monday, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Snow and freezing rain likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 29. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 28. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 30.