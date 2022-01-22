BG BPU meeting cancelled
Bowling Green’s Board of Public Utilities meeting scheduled for Monday is cancelled due to lack of official business.
The next regularly scheduled BPU meeting will be Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. in council chambers in the City Admininstrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Freedom Twp. changes meeting time
PEMBERVILLE — The time for the Freedom Township board meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the township office, 531 E. Front St., has been changed to 8 a.m.
BG Traffic Commission cancels meeting
Bowling Green’s Traffic Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled for lack of an agenda.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 16.
Extended: A chance of snow showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Snow showers may continue overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 27 and a low around 8. On Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 18.