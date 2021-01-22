Wood County has 10,228 cases, 1 more death
There have been 10,228 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 63 since Wednesday.
There have been 158 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 276 active cases; this is a decrease of eight.
There have been 507 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,899 males and 5,329 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 784 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 599 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 1,081 cases over the past two weeks.
The state vaccine dashboard reported on Thursday that there was a delay in the normal time that vaccine numbers were updated on Wednesday, meaning the numbers are higher.
As of Thursday, there have been 6,524 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 5% of the population. The number was 6,215 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 500,176 vaccines started, affecting 4.3% of the population.
Statewide, there are 746,398 confirmed cases and 9,402 confirmed deaths.
Catalytic converter stolen in BG
The owner of a 2002 Honda Accord reported Wednesday the catalytic converter had been removed from her car.
The owner lives in the 200 block of South Mercer Road, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report. She told police she parked her car Sunday in the apartment parking lot and when she went to work Tuesday, she noticed the vehicle sounded very loud.
She took it to a repair shop Wednesday and learned the catalytic converter had been cut off and it would cost $600 for a new one.
Catalytic converters contain metals that are valuable for metal dealers.
Montgomery Twp. Trustees organize for 2020
BRADNER — At the Jan. 5 reorganizational meeting, Jerry L. Houtz, Jr. was elected chairman of the Montgomery Township Trustees. Robert D. Gonyer was elected vice chairman, and Alfred “Tim” Rubel is the third trustee. Sandra K. Rubel is the fiscal officer.
The trustees meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the township building at 1950 Mermill Road at 6:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend meetings.
Gonyer will oversee Graham Cemetery operations and Rubel will oversee the Bradner Cemetery operations. Lester Sterling and Jamie Harman continues as the township road superintendents/cemetery sextons.
The 2020 annual financial report for the township has been completed and is available for review by contacting the fiscal officer at 419-288-3535.
BG Zoning Board of Appeals cancels
The Feb. 10 Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals meeting has been canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 21.
Extended: Cloudy on Sunday, with a high near 33. A chance of snow showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow showers Monday. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 30. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 29.