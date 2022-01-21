County has 2,713 new COVID cases
There have been 28,505 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase 2,713 of since Jan. 13. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. There was no update Monday due to the holiday.
There are 349 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 1,994.39.
There have been 315 deaths, which is an increase of nine since Monday.
There have been 1,103 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 40 since Jan. 13.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 754 in Bowling Green and 1,065 in Perrysburg.
There are 185 in Northwood, 147 in Rossford and 119 in Walbridge.
There are 54 in Millbury and 92 in North Baltimore.
There are 59 in Pemberville, 45 in Grand Rapids and 46 in Luckey.
Statewide, there are 2,460,869 confirmed cases and 31,245 confirmed deaths.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 6 to 14 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 21.
Extended: A chance of snow showers Sunday before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 16. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 33. A 40% chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. On Tuesday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.