Wood County has 10,165 cases, 1 more death
There have been 10,165 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 71 since Wednesday.
There have been 157 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 284 active cases; this is a decrease of four.
There have been 505 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,871 males and 5,294 females.
There have been 74 men and 83 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 27 were in their 90s, 29 in their 80s, 16 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 11 were in their 90s, 33 were in their 80s, 16 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 23 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases; it was 24 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 76-80 active cases in Bowling Green and 96-100 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 21-25 active cases in Northwood and 11-15 active cases in Walbridge.
There are 6-10 active cases in Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids and Rossford. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Hoytville, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville, Portage, Rudolph, Tontogany, Wayne, West Millgrove and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 102 impacts to local schools for the week of Jan. 11, compared to 66 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from All Saints Catholic School in Rossford(zero students, two staff), Bowling Green (11 students, eight staff), Eastwood (one student, four staff), Elmwood (three students, two staff), Lake (two students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (six students, three staff), Rossford (six students, zero staff), St. Rose (two students, zero staff), Westside Montessori in Perrysburg (one student, zero staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 845 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 826 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 49 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 16 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 64 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 49 residents, 35 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, 11 residents, 12 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 24 residents, 28 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, 10 residents, 28 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 22 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 24 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 11 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 11 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 29 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, four residents, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, two residents, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There was no Wednesday update to the state vaccine dashboard, due to technical difficulties.
Statewide, there are 740,926 confirmed cases and 9,313 confirmed deaths.
