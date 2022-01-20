Families can join in on high-flying fun
Kids can take part in a high-flying challenge with the Wood County District Public Library on Jan. 29 with the Paper Airplane Challenge.
Families will be able to build their paper airplane and put it to the test. Simply stop by either the Bowling Green Library Children’s Place or the Walbridge Library between 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 29. WCDPL will keep track of whose paper airplane will fly the furthest and have plenty of books and instructions to help families craft their planes and learn about the importance of STEM.
No registration is required.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Montgomery Twp. Trustees organize for 2022
BRADNER — At the Jan. 4, reorganizational meeting, Robert D. Gonyer was elected chairman of the Montgomery Township Trustees. Alfred ‘Tim’ Rubel was elected vice-chairman, and Jerry L. Houtz Jr. is the third trustee.
Sandra K. Rubel is the fiscal officer.
The Montgomery Township Trustees meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Township Building at 1950 Mermill Road, Bradner. Every meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the meetings.
Gonyer will oversee the Graham Cemetery operations and Rubel will oversee the Bradner Cemetery operations. Houtz will be the trustee representative on the board of the South East Ambulance District.
Lester Sterling and Jamie Harman continues as the township road superintendents/cemetery sextons.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 11.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 28 and a low around 21. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 26 and a low around 15. On Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 27.