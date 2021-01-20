Wood County tops 10,000 cases, has 2 more deaths
There have been 10,094 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 245 since Friday. There was no reporting on Monday, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
There have been 156 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 288 active cases; this is a decrease of 108.
There have been 503 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,835 males and 5,269 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 6,215 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 4.75% of the population. The number was 6,113 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 456,131 vaccines started, affecting 3.9% of the population.
Statewide, there are 736,291 confirmed cases and 9,252 confirmed deaths.
Minor injuries reported in rollover crash
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Christopher K. Bankhead, 34, of Columbus, was northbound on Interstate 75 near milepost 185 when he fell asleep. His Dodge Durango left the right side of the road, struck a guardrail then overturned into a ditch.
He suffered minor injuries and was cited for failure to control.
Births
Ashley and John Sankiewicz, a daughter, Jan. 18, Wood County Hospital.
Alyssa and Matt Fisher, a son, Jan. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 28. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 33. A chance of snow showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.