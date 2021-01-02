County coronavirus stats updated Monday
The Wood County Health Department’s coronavirus statistics will next be updated on Monday.
There are not new numbers, due to the New Year’s holiday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Friday, there have been 2,056 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 1.57% of the population. The number was 1,699 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 628,336 confirmed cases and 8,112 confirmed deaths.
The Ohio Department of Health did not report numbers on Friday in observance of the holiday. Daily number reporting will resume today and will reflect totals from Friday and today.
Dems meet to pick Leontis replacement on BG Council
Per the Bowling Green charter and the Ohio Revised Code, the Wood County Democratic Party Central Committee members within the City of Bowling Green are tasked with filling the vacancy caused by Neocles Leontis’ death for the position of at large council.
The central committee members of Bowling Green will be meeting on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. to choose the replacement.
People interested in filling the vacancy should email a resume and a short statement of why they would like to serve on Bowling Green Council to the chair of the Wood County Democratic Party, Mike Zickar, at mikezickar@yahoo.com.
Applicants will be given an opportunity to present to the Wood County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee at their regular January meeting on Thursday.
All meetings will be conducted virtually.
For more information contact Mike Zickar 419-378-1574 or mikezickar@yahoo.com.
BGCS board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Immediately after the adjournment of the organizational meeting, the board will hold a special meeting for the purpose of personnel resignation and hiring, and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg.
Liberty Twp. meeting planned
RUDOLPH — Liberty Township’s first meeting in 2021 will be Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m. in the township hall at 14021 Mermill Road.
Traffic fatalities down over holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Provisional statistics released Monday show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the two previous years.
There were 179 incidents in Wood County.
During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday at midnight until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Sixty-six percent of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.
Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 137 percent compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.
Twelve people were killed in 2019, which ran from Dec. 23-25. In 2018, there were 11 people were killed, which ran from Dec. 21-25.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Christmas2020_PIO.pdf.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Snow likely after 1 .am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 40.