Cases remain high in Wood County
There have been 25,792 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 943 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 235.75 cases per day.
There have been 315 deaths, which is an increase of nine since Thursday.
There have been 1,063 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 26 since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 2,418,722 confirmed cases and 31,245 confirmed deaths.
PERI cancels meeting
PERI Chapter 33 has cancelled its Monday meeting at the Wood County Senior Center due to COVID numbers.
McComb waterline improvement project
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has announced the start of construction for a waterline project within the Village of McComb. The project was awarded to B. Hill’z Excavating, Inc. for 539,000.
Beginning Jan. 31, the district will start to replace waterlines, hydrants, and meter pits in the village.
Expect lane restrictions on North Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along West Main Street from Rader Road to Ohio 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on North Walnut Street. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions.
The project should be completed in May. All work is weather permitting.
Forecast
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. North wind around 8 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 11.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 24 and a low around 12. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 30 and a low around 20. Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20. On Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.