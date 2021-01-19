Wood County stats will be reported today
There was no Monday update to the Wood County Health Department coronavirus statistics, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 6,113 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 4.67% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 444,524 vaccines started, affecting 3.8% of the population.
Statewide, there are 732,762 confirmed cases and 9,205 confirmed deaths.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — Wayne food distribution will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Pop-up testing site available in Northwest Ohio
TIFFIN — A coronavirus pop-up testing site through the Ohio Department of Health will be available at the Seneca County Fairgrounds, 100 Hopewell Ave., on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m..
Anyone can get a no-cost test. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
