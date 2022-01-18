Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Birth
Sarah Wagner and Ashok Maharjan, a daughter, Jan. 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 13 to 16 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind around 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 15.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 22. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 23. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 28. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a high near 26.