Wayne food distribution is Thursday

WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.

The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.

Birth

Sarah Wagner and Ashok Maharjan, a daughter, Jan. 13, Wood County Hospital.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 13 to 16 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind around 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 15.

Extended: Mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 22. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 23. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 28. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with a high near 26.

