Discuss books online with coffee talk book discussion
Join the Wood County District Public Library for virtual Coffee Talk Book Discussions over four books over the winter months.
The first discussion will be Thursday at 11 a.m. via Google Meet over “The Big Door Prize” by M.O. Walsh. The Big Door Prize is a novel about a mysterious machine that upends a small Louisiana town.
Other discussions will be: Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. on “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes, March 18 at 11 a.m. on “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson and April 15 at 11 a.m. on “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
Contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050 to register.
Forecast
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 29.