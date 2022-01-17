Operation CARE releases results of Life Saver Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the results of the Operation CARE Life Saver Week. The initiative started on Dec. 23 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Partnering law enforcement agencies across Ohio removed 234 impaired drivers during the campaign, with over 10,000 enforcement stops overall. The patrol partnered with 52 other Ohio law enforcement agencies for the initiative.
“Driving safely is something that all motorists can do to keep each other safe,” said Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent. “Driving sober and wearing your seatbelt are crucial to making sure that you and other motorists get to your destinations safely.”
Ohio saw an 11% increase in traffic fatalities last year. The CARE campaign is used to help law enforcement educate drivers on the dangers of driving impaired, without a seatbelt and distracted.
Loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday at 3 p.m., at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a current loan and/or application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Replenish fuel supplies with help from GLCAP
As winter moves forward, households relying on propane and other bulk fuels for warmth will see these supplies diminish with time.
The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program can assist these households that are on a fixed income with replenishing fuel supplies before they run out. EHEAP assists households that utilize wood, kerosene, propane, corn pellets or other heating supplies and have less than 20% of their supplies.
EHEAP is available for income-eligible residents of Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa and Seneca counties.
Residents must be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines (e.g. $22,540 annual income/household of one; $46,375 annual income/family of four) in order to be eligible for assistance. Applicants must also provide a list of all household members, including social security numbers and birthdates; proof of citizenship for all household members; proof of income for all household members for the previous 30 days or 12 months; and copies of recent utility bills.
Scheduling and details on EHEAP assistance is available online at www.glcap.org/winterheating or by calling 567-432-5046.
Historic Preservation Commission will meet
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St. For more information call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Camp and Travel RV Show comes to Toledo
TOLEDO — The 56th annual Camp and Travel Regional RV Show will be held Jan. 28-30 at the Seagate Convention Centre. The show is the original and the largest RV show in the region offering RV enthusiasts an opportunity to view the full range of new RV models and accessories, according to organizers.
This year’s show features over 20 exhibitors including RV dealers, RV manufacturers, as well as suppliers and campgrounds from neighboring states. On display will be the latest models of campers, 5th wheels, toy haulers and motor coaches.
Admission is $8.00 for adults. Discount coupons are available at participating RV dealers, and online at www.nwohrv.com. Call 419-255-3300 or go to www.nwohrv.com for more information.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 17. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 9. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 22. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 29.