Wood County has one more death, 9,849 cases
There have been 9,849 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 95 since Thursday.
There have been 154 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 396 active cases; this is a decrease of 12.
There have been 496 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,705 males and 5,144 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
For the second consecutive day, the state vaccine dashboard was not available.
Statewide, there are 719,642 confirmed cases and 9,030 confirmed deaths.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
BGSU robots are topic for Exchange Club meeting
Not quite a year old, Bowling Green State University’s Starship robots food delivery service has become a local favorite.
Michael Paulus, director of BGSU Dining, will talk at the Exchange Club meeting on Tuesday about the little white autonomous robots that are familiar sights on the BGSU campus and in the city,
BGSU is the first university in Ohio to offer the service as a convenience to its students.
With a fleet of some 40 Starship robots, students and townspeople can order food and drinks from several campus dining outlets, including Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Marco’s Pizza and Panda Express.
Paulus came to the university in 2010 when Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services entered into a partnership with BGSU to provide dining services and facilities to the campus community.
Under Paulus’ leadership and vision, BGSU dining has become a best-practices model in the campus dining industry, attracting representatives from other universities to see BGSU’s operations.
The presentation will be via Zoom to club members, though some are meeting in person at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Bicycle safety commission meets Tuesday
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s January meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting may be viewed by the public via the City’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Forecast
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. A chance of snow showers at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Cloudy on Tuesday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 33.