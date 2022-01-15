BG Council’s finance committee meets
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear the year-end update on the city’s finances and a report from Bowling Green Economic Development Director Kati Thompson.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Lincoln Street closes for tree work
Lincoln Street, between Summit and Enterprise streets, will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The north-south alley between Summit and Enterprise will remain open, with access off of Summit Street. The closure is required in conjunction with tree work in the area.
Celebrate children’s book birthdays
The Wood County District Public Library is celebrating book birthdays all winter long.Join the library for a birthday celebration for A.A. Milne, author of the beloved Winnie the Pooh books and characters on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m at both the Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Genealogical society meets Jan 25
The Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society will meet on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St. The public is welcome. The brief business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Scott Gross will present the program “Frank Gross: 1920s Biplane Pilot.”
Births
Ellexis Straley and Erik Smith, a daughter, Jan. 12, Wood County Hospital.
Eva and Timothy Hockaday, a daughter, Jan. 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 21. Northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: A slight chance of snow Monday before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 17. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 25. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 26.