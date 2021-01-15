Wood County has 9,754 cases
There have been 9,754 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 74 since Wednesday.
There have been 153 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 408 active cases; this is a decrease of 31.
There have been 494 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,653 males and 5,101 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 1,081 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 826 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 960 cases over the past two weeks.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the state vaccine dashboard was not updating.
Statewide, there are 714,168 confirmed cases and 8,974 confirmed deaths.
Fish fry is tonight in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 will have its monthly fish fry tonight from 5-7 or sold out. The cost is $10 per meal and this is carryout only.
BG Council’s finance committee meets
The finance committee of Bowling Green City Council will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear an update on city finances.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
BG trash delayed a day next week
Due to Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, Bowling Green’s trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day all next week.
Any questions regarding the schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
City offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.
Weston Township organizes for 2021
The Weston Township Board of Trustees reorganized for the new year on Jan. 11. The board elected Bruce Dewese, chairman; Randy Tolles, vice chairman; and Jacob Brown serves as the third trustee. Jodie Domer serves as fiscal officer. Ken Taylor serves as the zoning inspector.
The township meetings have been set for the second Monday of the month, with the meetings to begin at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the April meeting which will be held on the first Monday at 7:30 pm. The meetings will be held at the Township Building at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Meeting dates and times, as well as other information are located on the township website: www.woodcountytownships.com/weston.html.
Civil service commission plans meeting
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations. The commission will also reorganize for 2021.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 11 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 35.
Correction
Historic preservation committee meeting
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. An incorrect date was published on Wednesday.