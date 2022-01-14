County has 9 deaths, 943 new COVID cases
There have been 25,792 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 943 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 235.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 1,303.35.
There have been 315 deaths, which is an increase of nine since Monday.
There have been 1,063 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 26 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 533 in Bowling Green and 858 in Perrysburg.
There are 164 in Northwood, 122 in Rossford and 109 in Walbridge.
There are 62 in Millbury and 58 in North Baltimore.
There are 49 in Pemberville, 41 in Grand Rapids and 39 in Luckey.
Statewide, there are 2,266,236 confirmed cases and 30,435 confirmed deaths.
BGSU students partner with American Red Cross to encourage fire safety
As part of Bowling Green State University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, students are partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage fire safety.
On Monday, the students will be canvassing neighborhoods, delivering door hangers containing information on fire safety and encouraging residents to call to request free smoke alarms and installation.
Not all residents will receive a door hanger, but all residents, in need of a smoke alarm, are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio at 419-329-2900 to schedule a free installation.
Additional information on the Sound the Alarm. Save a Life and Home Fire Campaigns can be found at www.redcross.org/homefires.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Dryer catches fire at BGSU dorm
A dryer caught fire at a Bowling Green State University residence hall on Tuesday, requiring the building to be ventilated.
The Bowling Geen Fire Division received an alarm from 707 E. Ridge St. at 1:29 p.m. That is the address of McDonald Hall.
Firefighters found smoke coming from a clothes dryer.
It was determined the dryer had malfunctioned and had ignited the laundry inside.
The fire, which was contained to the dryer, was extinguished.
Crews were back at the station at 2:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.
BG bike commission meets Tuesday
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s January meeting, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., will be held at the Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. For questions or more information call 419-354-6225.
Birth
Crystal and Chris Coakley, a son, Jan. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 12.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 31. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with a high near 31. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 34. Cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 34.