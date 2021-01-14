Wood County has 107 more cases
There have been 9,680 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 107 since Tuesday.
There have been 153 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 439 active cases; this is a decrease of 31.
There have been 492 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,618 males and 5,062 females.
There have been 72 men and 81 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 27 were in their 90s, 28 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 10 were in their 90s, 33 were in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 24 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases; it was 25 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 111-115 active cases in Bowling Green and 146-150 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 31-35 active cases in Northwood, 21-25 active cases in Rossford and 16-20 active cases in Walbridge.
There are 11-15 active cases in Cygnet and North Baltimore. There are 6-10 active cases in Haskins, Luckey, Pemberville, Wayne and Weston. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Deshler, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Risingsun, Rudolph, Tontogany and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 66 impacts to local schools for the week of Jan. 4, compared to 57 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from All Saints Catholic School (zero students, one staff), Bowling Green (three students, eight staff), Eastwood (three students, two staff), Elmwood (eight students, one staff), Lake (eight students, one staff), Penta Career Center (five students, five staff), Rossford (four students, two staff), St. Aloysius (two students, zero staff), and St. Rose (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 826 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 810 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 48 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 34 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, eight residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 24 residents, 28 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, 10 residents, 26 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 23 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 11 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 11 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, three residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 28 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, four residents, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, two residents, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, there have been 4,839 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 3.7% of the population. The number was 4,579 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there are 707,885 confirmed cases and 8,874 confirmed deaths.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 35.
Correction
Historic preservation committee meeting
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. An incorrect date was published on Wednesday.