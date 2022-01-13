BG drivers reminded about parking downtown
Those parking within Bowling Green-owned parking lots and at on-street parking stalls are being reminded of certain parking regulations, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the police division.
Since 2019, there has been no charge to park in city-owned parking lots within the downtown area. There are, however, time limit restrictions both in the parking lots and in on-street parking stalls. Each area is marked with signage indicating the time restrictions.
Those time limit restrictions are being enforced. Additionally, where parking meters are located, the charge for parking exists and meter violations are also being enforced.
Custar Council meeting moved
CUSTAR — Village council’s meeting has been changed to Wednesday at the legion hall at 7:30pm.
Dinner benefits St. Louis School
CUSTAR — St. Louis School, Ohio 281, will be hosting a drive-thru only baked steak/chicken dinner on Saturday, serving from 4:30-6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the school’s tuition assistance fund.
BG changes trash collection due to holiday
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Next week, regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday. Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday. Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday. Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the public works department at 419-354-6227.
BG chamber business expo postponed
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has postponed the business expo that was being planned for March 12. The Business Council Project Team made the recommendation to the executive board to postpone the expo.
“We had a great core of sponsors and participants committed and everything was coming together really well,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber. “We just started getting the feedback from businesses who wanted to participate, but were reluctant due to the chance we would have to cancel closer to the event. That’s tough for a small business owner to make that investment in marketing materials and merchandise and then not have the opportunity to use them. We all care about keeping the community safe and this has become a part of every decision-making process.”
She said chamber plans to host this event later this year.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of snow , mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 14.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with a high near 31. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 36.