Wood County has 2 more deaths, 115 more cases
There have been 9,573 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 115 since Monday.
There have been 153 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 470 active cases; this is an increase of 24.
There have been 485 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,566 males and 5,006 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 4,579 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 3.5% of the population. The number was 4,330 on Monday.
Statewide, there are 702,846 confirmed cases and 8,805 confirmed deaths.
Sign up to get a Knox Box in BG
The Bowling Green Fire Division received a grant from the Bowling Green Community Foundation with assistance from the Wood County Committee on Aging to start a Knox Box loaner program.
The program will provide a free Knox Box to eligible city residents.
The Knox Box is a secure metal box that is mounted to the exterior of the building and is used to hold keys to allow emergency crews to gain entry during an emergency, instead of causing damage to doors and windows. Only the BGFD can access these boxes.
If interested, or for more information, contact Craig Cookson at 419-352-3106 or leave a message at the fire division.
Vehicle entered, items taken
Two unlocked vehicles have been reported entered with items taken.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Klotz Road, the owner of a Mercedes reported a custom-made Xbox 30 and JBL wireless earbuds had been taken from his car, which he has parked Sunday at 11:45 p.m.
He advised the center console also appeared to be damaged. He was unsure whether he had locked the car.
At 12:36 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 200 block of East Merry Avenue where the owner of a Dodge Avenger said his unlocked vehicle was entered over the weekend. The only items missing were a ballcap and miscellaneous amounts of loose change.
Historic preservation committee to meet
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed live at www.bgohio.org/meetings. For more information, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. Friday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a high near 33.